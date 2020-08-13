- A multi-car collision near Treasure Island created a massive backup on the eastbound Bay Bridge this morning. Traffic was backed up to Cesar Chavez and the CHP is telling people to avoid the bridge. [SFGate]
- A series of at least 14 water main breaks last night in the East Bay have left hundreds of residents and businesses without water. The ruptures are being blamed on over-pressurization in the system. [Chronicle / CBS SF]
- Two people died in separate incidents involving rented boats on Lake Tahoe on Monday. In one incident, a 28-year-old Napa man suffered a major leg injury from the boat's propeller. [Chronicle]
- A huge wildfire in Angeles National Forest in Southern California has scorched 10,000 acres in just 18 hours. [ABC7]
- Ritual Coffee is having a reckoning regarding race, and past incidents in which staff called the police during incidents involving people of color. [Mission Local]
- The FDA has added to its list of hand sanitizers that are toxic, with some new additions that contain the chemical 1-propanol. [KRON4]
- The Biden campaign reportedly raised $26 million in 24 hours after the announcement of Kamala Harris as VP. [Associated Press]
