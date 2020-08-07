- San Francisco officials announced this week the City will stop acquiring new shelter-in-place hotel rooms for vulnerable San Franciscans and essential workers. SF, however, is set to continue using the already secured 2,600 rooms — but plans to phase out the program by June of 2021. [SF Public Press]
- The highly anticipated "Tempo" BRT line of AC Transit is set to open Sunday between downtown Oakland and San Leandro. Coming in at $232M, the transit project — which features a 60-foot chromatic bus with hybrid technology — will travel the Tempo corridor via the bus-only lanes, a first of its kind of how the Tempo bus docking will, per an AC Transit new release, achieve "train-like service, the artistry of stations, and much more." [Streetsblog San Francisco]
- Amid the pandemic, Black and brown street vendors along Lake Merritt have been reeling — only highlighting their tight-knit relationship with those who flock to the East Bay waterhole. [Oaklandside]
- A crowd of Trump supporters has shut down an overpass in Novato... because 2020. [ABC7]
- The CDC is not recommending face masks with ventilators to be worn for COVID-19 prevention, citing that the "valves or vents" allow exhaled air to travel through the masks — and could carry respiratory droplets containing SARS-CoV-2. [KRON4]
- No surprise here: bars inside many of SF's most opulent hotels are, frankly, not doing all too rich these days with several waiting in limbo on future reopening plans. [Eater SF]
- For a socially distant Sunday, consider tuning in to the Contemporary Jewish Museum's "Sunday Stories" series which explores the "strange delights and social codes of nineteenth-century Victorians in the United States." [Hoodline]
- Living alone during the pandemic has its ups and downs... but, alas, no one can shade nor shame you for your newfound stress-eating habits. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Stephen Cook