- At least 100 laptops were stolen from St. Thomas the Apostle School in San Francisco earlier this week. The vandals, along with stealing the laptops and other electronics, caused $40K in damages to the SF Catholic school on Tuesday; the school has launched a new fundraising effort to replace the missing items — which you can donate to here. [KRON4]
- Owners of the Michelin-starred State Bird Provisions and The Progress have shut down both eateries amid COVID-19 concerns. Nicole Krasinski and Stuart Brioza, the pair that owns the budding restaurants, announced on social media Thursday that they shut down their eateries again after a possible exposure to SARS-CoV-2; during their closure, Krasinksi and Brioza say they intend to have the entire staff tested for the disease to make sure they can all go back "safe and healthy" when appropriate. [KPIX / SFGate]
- Two men were shot Friday in East Oakland. Both men — one 45 years old, the other being 21 years old — are now in stable condition; police are conducting an investigation into the shooting, which they believe could be gang-related. [East Bay Times]
- SF-based biotechnology company Phylagen has started producing "surface testing kits" to allow people to identify if SARS-CoV-2 is present or not in their homes or businesses. [ABC7]
- From Japanese marine worms to transitory bat rays, the fauna inside Lake Merritt continues to astound scientists and residents alike. [Oaklandside]
- A local woman was subjected to the nationwide seedy mail scam; the USDA plans to test whether the seeds are harmful to the environment and is urging people who receive these seeds to neither open nor plant them. [KPIX]
- The concrete over 18th Street between Hartford and Castro streets, and between Castro and Collingwood streets could become a massive outdoor cafe on the weekends in the coming week. [Eater SF / Bay Area Reporter]
- Get behind the wheel this weekend to drive toward a viewshed to picnic atop of — face coverings and social distancing practices in tow. [The Bold Italic]