- A 59-year-old Larkspur man says he was shoved to the ground by a jogger after trying to tell the jogger to put on a mask. The incident happened on Gertrude Ord Trail in Ross. [CBS SF]
- Employers across California are making coronavirus liability waivers a condition of coming back to work — with firing being the other alternative. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose police officer stands accused of using a private security company to launder $18 million. [KTVU]
- Santa Rita Jail in Dublin has released its latest COVID numbers — it has had 201 positive cases, of whom 141 have recovered and remain in custody, and 21 have been granted release. [KRON4]
- A senior pastor at a megachurch in Menlo Park has been made to resign after he allegedly encouraged a volunteer who confessed an attraction to minors to continue working with youth groups. [Chronicle]
- California has recorded its first COVID death in a teenager, which occurred at Valley Children's Hospital in Fresno. [CBS SF]
- One Marine is dead and eight are missing after a mishap with an amphibious vehicle during a military training exercise on San Clemente on Thursday evening. [Associated Press]
- A court has overturned the death sentence of the Boston Marathon bomber, and ordered a new trial for him. [Associated Press]
- Actor Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) says he contracted COVID-19 and has now recovered, and he's donated his plasma as a treatment. [KABC]