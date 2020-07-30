- A San Francisco police officer was stabbed in the face while trying to arrest a suspect in an attempted stabbing in Cole Valley last weekend. The suspect, 40-year-old Mike Anderson of San Francisco, had allegedly just tried to stab a couple while they were walking their dog. [Chronicle / KRON4]
- There have reportedly been COVID-19 clusters at four different Costco locations in the South Bay. [KTVU]
- An attempted arson occurred at a Berkeley church early Wednesday that had just put up a Black Lives Matter banner twelve hours earlier. [KTVU]
- As was reported back in October, plans are still on to turn the iconic Columbus Tower — owned by Francis Ford Coppola — into a boutique hotel. [Examiner]
- Popular coffee and wine bar Vinyl is moving from Divisadero to the Upper Haight. [Hoodline]
- Google isn't making workers come back to the office until July 2021, but Apple is saying its workers may be back early in the new year. [Chronicle]
- Now Trader Joe's is saying it won't be rebranding its ethnic foods with racist names like Trader Jose's and Trader Ming's, and that these names "show appreciation for other cultures." [ABC7]
- California Pizza Kitchen has filed for bankruptcy. [CBS SF]
