- One person and one dog were rescued from an early morning fire near Fisherman's Wharf and North Beach. The fire in a three-story apartment building on the 2200 block of Powell Street began around 2 a.m. and was contained by 3:18 a.m., and both the person and dog were treated for smoke inhalation. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- Berkeley police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a CVS on Shattuck Avenue Thursday night. The suspects took off in a waiting vehicle and it's unclear whether any serious injuries occurred as a result of the shooting. [ABC 7]
- A traffic backup on I-980 in Oakland Thursday evening was apparently connected to a person dangling from an overpass at 12th Street, and a crisis negotiation situation. [CBS SF]
- At least one UCSF expert is questioning the potential accuracy of some dire hospitalization and COVID mortality projections publicized by city health director Dr. Grant Colfax on Thursday. [SFGate]
- The Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco has reportedly sent a lengthy memo to parish priests, in response to this guy's irresponsibility, telling them "absolutely" not to downplay the coronavirus threat to parishioners. [CBS SF]
- Thanks to the pandemic and early releases, California's prison population has dropped below 100,000 for the first time in 30 years. [Chronicle]
- Mysterious packages of seeds are arriving in the mail from China, including at the home of one Bay Area woman, and they're apparently part of a "brushing" scam in which the senders are just trying to make fake shipments to write fake reviews for themselves. [CBS SF]
- A San Diego gym that had remained open for indoor workouts in defiance of health orders has now been tied to a COVID-19 outbreak. [KRON4]
- Joe Biden has said he will be making his running mate pick in the coming days, and Kamala Harris still tops the list. [Vox]
Photo: Getty Images