A body was discovered Monday evening in the water at Mountain Lake, on the southern side of the Presidio.

Little information is available thus far, but as the Chronicle is reporting, the body was discovered around 5:50 p.m. on Monday in Mountain Lake Park, near Park Presidio Boulevard and Lake Street.

The park is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, connected to the Presidio, though it is also a city-managed part of the Rec & Parks Department — but U.S. Park Police are reportedly investigating the body along with the city medical examiner.

It remains unclear whether foul play was involved in the death.

Photo: Tom Hilton/Wikimedia