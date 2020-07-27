Since April it has been mandatory that everyone in San Francisco wear face coverings in all public situations that are indoors, and in many outdoor situations as well. But in the latest public health order from the city, this has been expanded to "all fluid situations where distances between people change frequently."

The new order, which took effect on Saturday, adds a few more details to previous orders — which had already mandated face masks on sidewalks and when exercising within 30 feet of another person — saying that people should remain masked while on any "pedestrian right-of-way, on public transit, and while at parks, outdoor plazas, dining spaces, and bars."

As Eater notes, this order implicitly suggests that people should be remaining masked at outdoor dining and drinking spaces at all times while not actively putting things in one's mouth — which is essentially what state orders have already spelled out. Dining patrons should be masked while waiting to be and while being seated, while talking to table-mates, and while ordering — with masks removed only to actively eat or drink.

As far as parks are concerned, the mask-wearing hasn't exactly been a given. In Dolores Park, where social-distancing circles were painted in mid-May to help encourage separate parties to maintain their distance, masks have not really been the norm while picnicking.

And restaurant workers have had to do their fair share of policing of these rules already. Given that when people get drunk they tend to get friendlier, this makes for awkward situations — Hoodline reported last week on these new policing duties, and on one situation in which a drunk guy had to be stopped from buying shots to share with the next table over.

All children over the age of 10 have to comply with the mask-wearing along with adults.

As SF's health director Dr. Grant Colfax reiterated in the lates press release, "“Wearing a face covering is more important now than ever. Substantial scientific evidence shows that when combined with physical distancing and other health and safety practices like handwashing and regular disinfection of surfaces, face coverings significantly reduce the chance of COVID-19 spreading in the community.”