One man is dead and another was injured in separate shootings overnight in San Francisco.

The first shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Thursday, on the 100 block of Turk Street near Market, as KPIX reports. A 28-year-old man was struck by gunfire and suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The victim provided no suspect information, and it's not clear from the report where the shot was fired from.

Another shooting took place almost two hours later, at 2:49 a.m., on the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue in the Bayview. That shooting left a 58-year-old man dead in a suspected homicide. No suspects have been named, and no arrests have been made in the case.

This would be the city's 24th homicide of the year, and the first since the July 5 shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Jerome Mallory, also in the Bayview District.

Despite crime being down overall across the Bay Area since the pandemic began, it continues to be more of a violent year for homicides in San Francisco than last year. With 24 homicides at this point in the year, the city is on track likely to exceed to the 2019 count of 41 — which was a historic, 56-year low.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings that happened today is asked to call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.