A New Orleans woman and her mother, visiting family in Vallejo, were involved in an altercation Sunday morning that landed the woman's brother in the hospital, and left the mother dead.

Vallejo police arrested a 26-year-old woman whose identity has not been made public, and she is considered the suspect in the stabbing of her 25-year-old brother, a Vallejo resident, and her 49-year-old mother, with whom she had traveled from New Orleans. As the Chronicle reports, the suspect was found outside a home on the 100 block of Byron Street around 8 a.m. Sunday suffering from stab wounds herself, and she was hospitalized in stable condition. Her brother was also hospitalized and is in critical condition.

As KRON4 reports, the two small children of the 25-year-old brother — an infant and a three-year-old — were found inside the home and are now being cared for by relatives.

The identity of the deceased woman is expected to be released soon by the Solano County coroner.

This was the 15th homicide so far this year in Vallejo in a year that has proven to be an especially violent one in the city for homicides. As the Chronicle notes, there were only 12 homicides all year in Vallejo in 2019, and this killing puts the city on track to more than double that number, at the current rate.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call detectives at the Vallejo Police Department at 707-651-7146, or 707-648-4531.