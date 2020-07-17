- The City of Richmond has just hired its first Black female police chief. Chief Bisa French takes the job seven years after she became the city's first black female captain. [KTVU]
- A 73-year-old woman missing since Tuesday in Boulder Creek, in Santa Cruz County, was found dead on Thursday. She was the apparent victim of a hit-and-run as she walked along the roadway on Bear Creek Road, and she was found down an embankment. [CBS SF]
- Governor Newsom is expected today to announce guidelines for the reopening of California schools in the fall. [KRON4]
- The next two weeks look to be critical in containing the coronavirus surge in California. [LA Times]
- Studies showing how fast coronavirus antibodies fade are reinforcing the decision by a UCSF lab to focus exclusively on treatments for COVID-19, because vaccines may prove ineffective in the long term. [Chronicle]
- The weather for the weekend: fog making way for sun, with Saturday looking to be the sunniest and warmest day — 90-degree highs inland! [ABC7]
- Los Altos is making over some downtown streets into pedestrian-only dining zones, kind of like Alameda already has. [CBS SF]
- Cisco Systems fired multiple employees following a virtual all-hands meeting in which several of them made "all lives matter"-type comments. [SF Business Times]