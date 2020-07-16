- Cal Fire has made it official: PG&E's transmission line near Geyserville was responsible for sparking last fall's Kincade Fire. It seemed from the location of the ignition point that this was the case, but now victims can officially come after PG&E — though it sounds like PG&E may try to contest the findings. [ABC 7]
- The City of Oakland, while still maintaining it was not liable, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by families of Ghost Ship fire victims. The $32.7 million settlement will be split between families and fire survivor Sam Maxwell, who is living with lifelong injuries from the fire. [CBS SF]
- A vegetation fire started at a homeless encampment near Pittsburg briefly shutdown Highway 4 this afternoon. [Chronicle]
- The fact that President Barack Obama's and Joe Biden's Twitter accounts could be so easily hacked does not bode well for the election. [New York Times]
- There's a new potential outbreak at Santa Rita Jail in the East Bay, with 40 inmates testing positive. [CBS SF / East Bay Express]
- In a scathing new report, the CDC is extending the no-sail order for all cruise ships. [New York Times]
- Florida just had its deadliest day of the pandemic to date, with 156 deaths. [Tampa Bay Times]
- BottleRock has finally made its postponement to 2021 official. [KQED]