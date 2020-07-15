- The state has granted Alameda County a variance to reopen the Oakland Zoo and outdoor dining. The news comes a week after San Francisco reopened its zoo. [KTVU]
- Hackers on Wednesday seized the Twitter accounts of former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Mike Bloomberg, among others to promote a cryptocurrency scam. I guess Twitter remains very hackable! [CNN]
- An 11,000-acre wildfire in Fresno County, called the Mineral Fire, has been sending smoke over part of the Bay Area. For now, there is no immediate impact on ground-level air quality. [Chronicle]
- California has had another near-record day for new COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations in the Bay Area hit another record peak with 680, up from 673 on Tuesday. [SFist / CBS SF]
- San Mateo County may begin allowing nursing home visits, with limitations, under some revised health orders. [CBS SF]
- California and Massachusetts are leading a coalition of 22 states suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration over their attempt to gut a student loan forgiveness program. [CBS SF]
- The SF-based online childcare marketplace UrbanSitter has started doing COVID screening and testing for its babysitters, as more parents are becoming willing to hire outside sitters during the pandemic. [SF Business Times]
- Another San Quentin inmate has died from COVID complications, bringing the total to 11. [CBS SF]
- Like every other music festival, Oakland's Burger Boogaloo has canceled and rescheduled with the same lineup in July 2021. [Bay Bridged]
