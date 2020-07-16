- Twitter says the hack of a number of prominent users' accounts on Wednesday was the result of a "coordinated attack" that targeted employees with internal systems' access. The company shut down tweeting for all verified accounts late Wednesday, but most accounts were able to tweet again by Wednesday evening. [CNN]
- The owners of three buildings in the Tenderloin/Western Addition filed suit against the city to get homeless encampments moved. The buildings are on Larch Street between Van Ness and Franklin streets. [Mission Local]
- A 27-year resident of a building in the Tenderloin says that the 12-hour-a-day construction going on constantly during the pandemic amounts to tenant harassment, and Supervisor Aaron Peskin agrees. [48 Hills]
- The San Francisco Police Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to put BLM posters in all police stations. [KRON4]
- A 33-year-old tech CEO and investor in several companies was found dismembered in his New York condo on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- There is not official Minor League Baseball season, but the SF Giants are sending a 30-man "taxi squad" through West Sacramento to play at Sutter Health Park. [SF Business Times]
- The New York Times has a rundown with ratings system, based on current evidence, of all the existing treatments for COVID-19 based on effectiveness. [New York Times]
- Russian hackers are now trying to steal COVID vaccine research from Western healthcare researchers. [New York Times]
- Airbnb says it's still planning to go public soon. [SF Business Times]
- NASA just released some extraordinary new images of the sun taken from the Solar Orbiter that launched in February. [ABC7]