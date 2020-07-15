- The power went out Wednesday morning for about 4,000 customers in Hayes Valley, the Lower Haight, and Duboce Triangle. PG&E said it would be restored by 8 a.m., and this followed an allegedly balloon-caused outage in Russian Hill on Tuesday. [SFGate]
- The Berkeley City Council last night approved a measure that would create a new Department of Transportation and remove police from traffic stops. The omnibus measure was approved by all but one councilmember when it came to a vote at 3 a.m. this morning, after hours of public comment. [Berkeleyside]
- The San Francisco School Board has tentatively voted to move ahead with distance learning when the fall semester begins, gradually moving to a hybrid model. [Examiner]
- Most crime is down in SF compared to last year, from March to June, but arsons have ticked up during the lockdown. [Chronicle]
- A 21-year-old Alameda man, Donald Stanifer, has been missing for 10 days and police continue searching for him. [Chronicle]
- It's once again Tax Day today, and the usual free tax help can't be on hand this year due to the pandemic. [ABC 7]
- The struggling Oakland Zoo is hoping to be able to reopen after Alameda County has filed a variance with the state to allow it. [CBS SF]
- The prestigious National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine has issued a report urging schools for younger children especially to reopen based on safety frameworks in the fall, citing educational risks if they don't. [New York Times]