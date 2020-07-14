Approximately 7,600 PG&E customers lost power Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m., and the company says the cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Power was out primarily "in the area of Columbus and Greenwich streets," per the Chronicle, but as you can see on the outage map from PG&E below, clusters of customers in the Pulk Gulch vicinity and others south of the Broadway Tunnel also appear affected. (The green pinpoints indicate outages of up to 49 customers.)

PG&E has said that power will be restored to the area by 1:45 p.m.

The last couple of unplanned outages in the city occurred in May in the Lower Haight, Cole Valley, Alamo Square, and Hayes Valley areas.