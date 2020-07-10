- The son and wife of slain Danville doctor Ari Gershman spoke to KPIX this week, following Gershman's murder last Friday. 15-year-old Jack Gershman was scheduled to view a lineup to ID the sole suspect being held in Butte County on Thursday. [CBS SF]
- California is planning 8,000 more early releases from state prison, due to the pandemic. Only inmates with less than six months left on their sentences and those with non-violent convictions will be freed. [KTVU]
- ALLEGEDLY, Facebook is now, at this late date, considering a blackout on political ads. Internal discussions have it that the company might — might! — impose a blackout on all political ads just in the days leading up to the election, presumably after most of the damage has been done. [Bloomberg]
- There's no Marin County Fair this year, but you can still go get your funnel cakes an churros. Starting Friday, and running this weekend and next weekend, vendors from the fair are doing a drive-thru at the fairgrounds in San Rafael so you can get your fair food fix. [KRON4]
- Oh, thank god: Souvla is back open. Closed since the beginning of the pandemic, popular Greek-food takeout spot Souvla is back in action. [Eater]
- It is going to be HOT this weekend around the Bay, with temperatures peaking on Sunday. [CBS SF]
- A newly released 911 recording reenforces the fact that Pacific Heights white woman Lisa Alexander would likely deserve punishment under the proposed CAREN Act. [Examiner]
- New data for the Bay Area shows a spike in missed rent and mortgage payments for July. [SF Business Times]
- A top writer for Tucker Carlson's racist Fox News show has been outed as a racist and has resigned. [CNN]