- SF firefighters battled a large residential fire last night in Pacific Heights that damaged four buildings. The blaze, which started at an apartment building on Washington Street around 8 p.m., was completely contained by on-site firefighters come 9 p.m.; no injuries were reported, though the fire has displaced "many people." [KPIX / NBC Bay Area]
UPDATE 4 BUILDINGS AFFECTED-- NO INJURIES-- UNDER INVESTIGATION -- #Yoursffd and @RedCrossNorCal are working with those affected to make sure they are afforded available resources. We will have a number of displaced at a later time. @SupStefani https://t.co/j11cIdrAXA— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 11, 2020
- Both Oakland and Berkeley have ceased all outdoor dining amid swelling COVID-19 case numbers. Announced on Thursday, the Alameda County Health Department declared that "bars, restaurants, and wineries” in the area — which includes Berkeley and Oakland — needed to stop "sit-down, outdoor dining" and go back to only offering takeout and delivery services. [Eater SF]
- Like we've reported on prior: SF rental prices are dropping like passenger pigeons, with those in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood seeing decreases as much as 21 percent. [SFGate]
- Two local burger aficionados are continuing their quest to find (and rank) the Mission District's best burgers; The Red Cafe's ground beef sandwich with freshly diced jalapenos is certainly a contender for the crown. [Mission Local]
- A Bay Area dog trainer has been charged with four felony counts of animal abuse. [ABC7]
- When SF public schools begin to slowly start reopening in mid-August, there will be some 55,000 kids learning on screens — with teachers, thus far, given "little in the way of guidance" as they transition to distance learning. [Chronicle/ ABC7]
- Despite growing concerns of the pandemic spreading with abandon in Florida, Disney World is set to reopen today, and both Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are expected to open later next week. [KRON4]
- Should you be so inclined to take a socially distant stroll around the city this weekend, here’s a handy list of SF’s steepest streets. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Philip Wyers