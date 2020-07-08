- The Crews Fire near Gilroy was held at 5,400 acres overnight, and is now 60 percent contained. 800 firefighters are on the scene, and fire officials warn that "challenging terrain has the potential to create additional fire growth." [Chronicle]
- KTVU has obtained a report revealing new details of the police investigation into journalist Bryan Carmody following the untimely death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi last year, and it seems the SFPD was conducting a whole lot of surveillance in an effort to find the leak within its ranks. [KTVU]
- Hal Wilkes, the bagpiper who's been playing a sunset serenade for the Castro neighborhood from his roof every night since the pandemic lockdown began, played his final performance on Sunday, having run out of new material to play. [Chronicle]
- After reopening indoor restaurants back in early May, Sutter, Yuba, and Placer counties are all planning to re-close them later this week as COVID case numbers climb. [CBS SF]
- Correctional officer Mayra Rios has been arrested and charged with smuggling meth to inmates at a jail in Milpitas, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. [CBS SF]
- The Palo Alto Unified School District is planning to do online learning for all middle and high school students, and two Contra Costa County districts have similarly decided to go 100% online next school year. [SFGate]
- Non-profit Mission bike shop Pedal Revolution has shut down after 25 years. [Mission Local]
- Somebody at Forbes made the made the mistake of talking to Kanye West on the phone for four hours, and they've published the resulting rambling interview in which he says he's no longer a Trump supporter, and he allegedly had COVID-19 in February. [Forbes]
Photo: Darwin Bell/Instagram