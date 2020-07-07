- A Sacramento man has been arrested and charged with shooting at a police officer during mass looting that was going on in San Leandro on the night of May 31. Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Luracious Paul Wilkerson, and he's suspected of firing eight gunshots directly at officers at Bayfair Center. [CBS SF]
- Chez Panisse has just filed a lawsuit against its insurance company for denying an interruption of business claim. The famed Berkeley restaurant says the company, AMCO, has "declined to live up to its responsibilities as our insurer." [CBS SF]
- The University of California has just named its first Black president, 69-year-old Michael Drake, to replace Janet Napolitano. He was president of UC Irvine for nine years, and most recently led Ohio State University. [Chronicle]
- The father of the six-year-old boy, Jace Young, who was fatally shot Saturday night in the Bayview, spoke out in an emotional press conference Tuesday and said, "My son mattered. My son was gonna be somebody! I need everybody to understand that." [KTVU]
- San Francisco's Board of Supervisors has extended the freeze on residential rents during the pandemic by another 60 days. [SF Business Times]
- A brush fire burning today in Oakland has prompted evacuations. [ABC 7]
- Levi's announced 700 layoffs on Tuesday, citing the pandemic, representing 15 percent of its corporate workforce. [CBS SF]
- The SF Giants have suspended their "summer camp" workouts in San Francisco pending the results of COVID tests, after two additional players turned up positive. [KRON4]