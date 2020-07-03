- Legislators in Sacramento held a scathing news conference on Thursday to call out the Employment Development Department (EDD). SF Assemblymember David Chiu is among the lawmakers calling on the EDD to reduce its response times and reform its online operations. [ABC7]
- A 41-year-old San Francisco man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old man in the leg at a Pacifica shopping center. Russell Hess was arrested in Colma following an all-county bulletin. [CBS SF]
- Major League Baseball today announced that the All-Stars Game scheduled for July 14 at Dodgers Stadium has been canceled. It's the first time since 1945 that there hasn't been an All-Stars Game. [Chronicle]
- Petaluma police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a daughter found both of her parents dead on Thursday morning. [KTVU]
- An unknown number of employees at a San Mateo Whole Foods have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantining. [ABC7]
- Arson is suspected in a suspicious fire that destroyed a three-story townhouse in Concord overnight. [ABC7]
- Hawaiian Airlines is resuming reduced service on most of its mainland routes starting August 1, and service to Sacramento begins July 15. [SF Business Times]
- A 103-year-old woman says 2020 is easily the craziest year she's seen. [KRON4]
Photo: Adriana Wojakowska