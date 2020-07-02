- Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo pleaded not guilty in the killing of that federal officer outside the Oakland federal building on May 29. He said via Zoom call that he understood the charges against him. [ABC 7]
- Airbnb is introducing new rules that prevent people under the age of 25 with fewer than three positive reviews on the platform from renting homes in their immediate area. The policy change further cracks down on "party houses" like the one that led to a fatal Halloween shooting in Orinda. [CBS SF]
- The California state Senate today approved a law that will protect workers at companies of five employees or more if they need to take three months of family leave to care for a family member. [Associated Press]
- The SF City Attorney's office says it will try to recoup the "illegal profits" earned by Walter Wong through city contracts. [Examiner]
- One person died and another was injured today in a head-on collision on Highway 4 in Discovery Bay. [CBS SF]
- Vallejo's Six Flags is moving ahead with a partial reopening with an animals-only Marine World Experience. [ABC 7]
- Napa Wildlife Rescue is seeking the perpetrators of the brutal destruction of a cliff swallow nest and the killing of some baby birds. [CBS SF]
- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case about whether U.S. chocolate companies can be held responsible for supporting slave labor on cocoa plantations in Ivory Coast. [Chronicle]
