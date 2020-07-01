In a reversal — or, as Newsom is now calling it, a slide of the "dimmer switch" on reopening — Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all winery tasting rooms, indoor-dining restaurants, museums, and other businesses that have opened in many California counties to close, effective immediately.

Surges in COVID-19 cases in multiple counties are driving the move, and it's the first time that a state-level order is being made that reverses reopening guidance that has been issued at the county level during the pandemic.

In an address Wednesday, Newsom said the Fourth of July holiday had increased the urgency of these actions. And the list of counties California is monitoring for increased case counts and hospitalizations grew from 11 to 19 — with Santa Clara and Solano counties in the Bay Area both on that list.

"We’re looking at the totality of these 19 counties with increased spread, increased concern and we are trying to build around a framework of being proactive this weekend and get us through Fourth of July weekend in a way where we’re not seeing a significant increase and spike in cases in a few weeks hence because we’re putting ourselves and others in a difficult situation where the spread was more likely, not less likely," Newsom said, per KPIX.

Newsom further said that people must not become complacent when they go to family gatherings, and to keep wearing masks at all times.

"This is about keeping you safe, about keeping them safe — your friends, neighbors and family members — and moreover, just making sure we mitigate the spread and don’t do harm and damage to the lives of those that we love," Newsom said. "I really cannot impress upon you more, the tendency to invite friends, neighbors over that you haven’t seen is there, perhaps you’ve already done that. I hope you’ll reconsider those gatherings with people you do not live with that are not in your immediate household."