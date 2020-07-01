- Oakland police and CHP are responding to a suspected drive-by shooting on Interstate 580 with reports that at least four people are injured. When police arrived on the scene at 3:10 p.m., they found two victims near one vehicle and at least two others near the highway around the 9900 block of Stanley Avenue; heavy traffic is still being reported and the Oakland Police Department and CHP earlier recommended people avoid those areas and use other routes. [East Bay Times/ ABC7]
The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave. At this time 4 victims have been reported injured. Traffic Stopped, please use alternate routes.— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 1, 2020
- A recent WalletHub study puts San Francisco among the "worst-run" cities in the country amid the pandemic. Based on certain “quality of services” — safety, health, transportation, etc. — SF is ranked one of the worst in the country... with Boise, Idaho coming in the top three "best-run" metros. [KRON4 / Wallethub]
- To maybe no one's shock: San Francisco is now home to the third-most billionaires in the world, even beating out Beijing. The only two cities surpassing the gilded Bay Area city in the Wealth-X report were New York City and Hong Kong. [Business Insider]
- A local by the name Michael Rothenberg has been accused of defrauding multiple startups over the years by using several schemes that helped net him $20M in personal capital. Rothenberg was recently released from custody after posting his $250K bail before his August 27 federal court date. [Mercury News]
- With most zoological facilities across the Bay Area still shuttered, the Oakland Zoo is currently losing some $2M a month — and, like the Amur leopard, is at risk of going extinct. [Chronicle]
- Now that Coit Tower's Christopher Columbus Statue is no more, is it time for Bruce Lee to finally have his legacy forever cemented in San Francisco? [SFGate]
- Among today's COVID-19 updates — which included Newsom announcing that 19 counties must now close indoor seating at their respective wineries and restaurants — San Francisco is putting down the proverbial hammer further, leaving in-city diners to cover their faces during most of their meals. [Eater SF]
- Don't forget to Zoom-in tomorrow for The Academy's interview with Lady Shug to hear about her growing career as a drag entertainer and stories from her colored life. [Hoodline]
- And, yes: venture capital investing is still incredibly white-washed and bigoted in Silicon Valley. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Unsplash