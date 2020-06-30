- Marin County Health Officials expect the COVID outbreak at San Quentin — which has already infected over 1,000 inmates — to double in the next week. Also, around 100 staff members have tested positive. [ABC7]
- Just to make sure you never sleep again, there's a new strain of swine flu that has just been discovered in China. The new influenza strain has "all the hallmarks" of a virus that can mutate and spread in humans, but it's too early to say if it's a definitive threat. [BBC]
- A wildfire in Contra Costa County grew to 15 acres last night and threatened a mobile home park in Clayton. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Monday and was extinguished in the early morning hours. [CBS SF]
- Stanford University has unveiled its plan for the fall, in which the freshman class will spend the fall quarter on campus and then not return until summer. The school will have only half the student population on campus, and the majority of classes will be taught online. [Chronicle]
- Bay Bridge traffic has ticked up 14 percent since the beginning of lockdown orders. [ABC7]
- AMC Theaters has pushed back the reopening of its movie houses to July 30. [CBS SF]
- A new study by Goldman Sachs suggests that a national mask-wearing mandate would slow the spread of the coronavirus significantly and save the U.S. economy $5 trillion in losses due to further lockdowns. [KRON4]
- The Times Editorial Board would like to remind you that Chief Justice John Roberts is no pro-choice crusader, and his concurring opinion in the Louisiana case on Monday showed that he's just waiting for another opportunity to chip away at abortion rights. [New York Times]
- Carl Reiner, the writer, director, and actor, and father of Rob Reiner, has died at age 98. [New York Times]
Photo: Corleone Brown