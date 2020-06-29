- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is helping to lead a bipartisan group of congressional leaders demanding answers from the White House about Trump's willful ignoring of intelligence about Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers. "The Administration's disturbing silence and inaction endanger the lives of our troops and our coalition partners," Pelosi wrote, in part. [CNN]
- The Mayor of Berkeley is proposing a $9.2 million budget cut for the city's police department. The proposal by Mayor Jesse Arreguín shrinks the police overtime budget, and eliminates 14 department positions, some of which are not currently filled. [Chronicle]
- Landlord and real estate groups have just filed suit against the City of San Francisco over its eviction moratorium. [KQED]
- Los Angeles County's COVID case count just grew past 100,000, and around 2,000 new cases are being added there every day. [New York Times]
- Popular Bay Area rapper Young Curt was killed in a rollover crash early this morning in Antioch. [KTVU]
- A man was found fatally stabbed just before 3 a.m. Monday on the 7700 block of Krause Avenue in East Oakland. [CBS SF]
- A boater who went missing Friday in the Delta near Discovery Bay has been identified as 29-year-old professional indoor soccer player Joseph Cairel, an infielder with the Ontario Fury based in Southern California. [CBS SF]
- The president of the business group The Sonoma County Alliance has resigned following some "ALL Lives Matter" comments he made on the organization website on Friday. [Chronicle]
- Hamilton starts streaming this weekend on Disney+. [Examiner]
Photo: Darwin Bell