- The U.S. recorded nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, reaching peak infection levels not seen since April. California recorded over 5,000 new cases, marking the highest one-day uptick to date. [Time / KRON4]
- The San Francisco Board of Education just voted to defund the police. The school board said it would no longer partner with or fund the SFPD, and Board President Mark Sanchez says this was "a long time coming." [Mission Local]
- Vornado Realty Trust, the majority owner of 555 California along with the Trump Organization, is looking to sell the skyscraper. The Trump Org might sell its stake as well. [SF Business Times]
- The state Attorney General's Office is declining to do its own investigation of the police shooting of 22-year-old Sean Monterrossa in Vallejo. Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams had requested the independent probe following the June 2 shooting by a Vallejo police officer outside a Walgreens. [Chronicle]
- Monterrossa's family is simultaneously calling for Abrams to recuse herself in the case, and Abrams says an independent review by the state AG is necessary to restore public trust. [KRON4]
- The Antioch police officer who is the subject of a protest today over comments he made on Facebook about slapping protesters has apologized and said "There is NO instance where I would condone an Antioch police officer slapping a resident." [KPIX]
- 55-year-old Steven Cibotti of San Francisco has now been formally charged with making criminal threats after allegedly (drunkenly) threatening a family of five because they were wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts outside a Burlingame restaurant. [Bay City News]
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating reports of touch-screen failures in the Tesla Model S. [Associated Press]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a "right to reemployment" ordinance that requires employers with 100 or more employees to offer laid-off workers their jobs back before hiring new workers. [SF Business Times]
