- Yosemite National Park, which just reopened some campgrounds to visitors two weeks ago, is reversing itself and closing those campgrounds until the end of July. The decision comes amid a spike in COVID cases statewide. [Associated Press]
- Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody calls a recent uptick in COVID-positive cases in the county "worrisome." As noted earlier, the county just had its single biggest one-day rise of 121 new cases. [Chronicle]
- A march organized by the Coalition on Homelessness moved through the Tenderloin today to protest the city's efforts to move homeless tents off the street in conjunction with UC Hastings. [TheCoalitionSF/Twitter]
- A small vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett. [CBS SF]
- Some hateful graffiti was found on plywood on some buildings in Pacifica on Monday, including the phrases "KILL ALL WHITS" and "KILL COPS." [CBS SF]
- The ban on disposable plastic bags in California is back on as a temporary order related to the pandemic has expired — so start carrying your reusable bags to the grocery store again. [ABC7]
- The outbreak at San Quentin grew to 450 today, with 407 inmates and 43 staff members now infected. [CBS SF]
- The police department in Milpitas has released some more details about an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old, saying the young man ran at police with a knife yelling "kill me" after he had allegedly stabbed his 34-year-old stepfather. [CBS SF]
- Bernal Heights' Ichi Sushi is joining the ranks of SF restaurants that will not be reopening, and the owners are putting it up for sale. [Tablehopper]