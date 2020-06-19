- The San Francisco Zoo is investigating whether the deaths of three marsupials last week were the work of that wayward mountain lion cub captured Thursday downtown. The animals in the Australian Walkabout exhibit, two wallaroos and a red kangaroo, were possibly killed in an act known as "surplus killing," because they were not eaten. [SFGate]
- Due to a rise in hospitalizations and COVID deaths in the last two weeks, Contra Costa County is now on a state watch list. The county only had 10 people in hospitals on June 1, and it had 26 yesterday. [ABC 7]
- According to an unreviewed paper published Wednesday by UCSF researchers who conducted broad COVID-19 virus and antibody testing in the Mission District, rates of infection directly correlate with social and economic disparities. As we already knew from preliminary results released last month, 95 percent of positive cases were Latinx, and 90 percent had to work outside their homes. [Mission Local]
- A longtime political figure in Contra Costa County is in some serious hot water over alleged misuse of campaign funds. Joe Canciamilla, a former county clerk-recorder, county supervisor and state assemblyman from Pittsburg, faces 30 felony counts of perjury of campaign fund disclosures. [Chronicle]
- A 33-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a metal pipe during a fight in the Bayview District Thursday. [Bay City News]
- A 52-year-old riding a motorcycle died Thursday afternoon in a collision with an SUV in Golden Gate Park. [Hoodline]
- A 60-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Portola District yesterday as well. [Hoodline]
- AMC Theaters, whose business is already in major trouble, really fucked up this week in announcing they wouldn't require masks when they reopen — and now they've reversed themselves. [ABC 7]
