  • The Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key, and Ulysses S. Grant statues — each of whom deemed racist historical figures  — at Golden Gate Park were removed by protesters yesterday evening. Scenes of the statues being taken down flooded social media Friday night after an estimated 400 demonstrators took to the iconic San Francisco green space, tearing down the trio of figures; their swift tumblings were in honor of Friday's Juneteenth holiday, a day marked to celebrate the freeing of enslaved people over a century and a half ago. [NBC Bay Area / KTVU / Mercury News]
  • Angela Davis addressed a crowd of thousands at the Port of Oakland Friday afternoon. Standing through the sunroof of a beige Mini Cooper, veiled in a mask, the tireless political activist spoke to the present peaceful demonstrators — celebrating Juneteeth, calling for the end of police brutality, and reiterating the fact that "Black Lives Matter." [Twitter]
  • City Hall was lit in green and red last night to honor Juneteenth. [KRON4]
  • Take this Summer to embrace the hyperlocal staycation and hit up our Bay Area beaches. [Chronicle]
  • Former employees of the city's beloved chocolate company Dandelion Chocolate are accusing their past employer of being "anti-black" and perpetuating a culture of systemic racism. [Mission Local]
  • Let the words from these Black Bay Area poets wash over you in a cool-calm. [The Bold Italic]
  • These takeout dinner kits, to-go cocktails, and clambakes would make for the perfect meal to honor Father's Day with tomorrow. [Eater SF]
  • Here's a video of this week's mountain lion caught in downtown San Francisco being released in an undisclosed open preserve Thursday. [Twitter]

    • Image: Twitter via @irapolis