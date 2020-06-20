- The Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key, and Ulysses S. Grant statues — each of whom deemed racist historical figures — at Golden Gate Park were removed by protesters yesterday evening. Scenes of the statues being taken down flooded social media Friday night after an estimated 400 demonstrators took to the iconic San Francisco green space, tearing down the trio of figures; their swift tumblings were in honor of Friday's Juneteenth holiday, a day marked to celebrate the freeing of enslaved people over a century and a half ago. [NBC Bay Area / KTVU / Mercury News]
#BREAKING: Demonstrators topple statues in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. @hurd_hurd will have details on our News at 11. https://t.co/RvmlMqu73s pic.twitter.com/iUZE28AvdD— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 20, 2020
- Angela Davis addressed a crowd of thousands at the Port of Oakland Friday afternoon. Standing through the sunroof of a beige Mini Cooper, veiled in a mask, the tireless political activist spoke to the present peaceful demonstrators — celebrating Juneteeth, calling for the end of police brutality, and reiterating the fact that "Black Lives Matter." [Twitter]
Angela Davis addressing the Port shutdown crowd in Oakland pic.twitter.com/wZvbCX9Shd— Amir Aziz (@aziaticblack) June 19, 2020
Image: Twitter via @irapolis