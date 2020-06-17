The SFPD on Wednesday announced an arrest in connection with a shooting last week that left a woman in Hunters Point dead.

48-year-old Deanna Rice was shot and gravely wounded on the evening of June 8 near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Earl Street in Hunters Point. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, and the case became San Francisco's 18th homicide of 2020.

As the Examiner reports, police have now arrested 21-year-old Christopher Cawthorne of San Francisco on suspicion of murder. Investigators say that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Rice and Cawthorne.

Cawthorne was already on probation for gun charges and second-degree burglary, and the SFPD arrested him in Fremont on Monday evening.

Witnesses had reported seeing a man flee the scene on foot, and as of last week police said they were seeking a specific 21-year-old suspect.

Anyone with further information on the shooting can contact the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a tip — which can be shared anonymously — by texting "TIP411"; those texting need to start their message with “SFPD."