- Bay Area communities are rallying behind Black-owned businesses to show solidarity... by using their wallets. Brown Sugar Kitchen on Broadway in Oakland is seeing record-high sales; nearby Marcus Books has seen an uptick in sales and donations; Yvone’s Southern Sweets in Portola Place is getting online orders in left and right. [KPIX/ Chronicle/ SF Public Press]
- BART Board of Directors has given the OK for a mixed-use housing development near West Oakland station. The "Mandela Station Transit-Oriented Development" is expected to contain 350,000 square feet of retail and office space, walking trails, and 762 housing units — of which 30 percent will be affordable housing. [KTVU]
- This weekend's al fresco dining scene is showing that San Francisco restaurants are putting the safety of their customers and staffs above all else. [KRON4]
- Westfield Malls in Santa Clara and San Francisco will reopen Monday with modified hours; hand sanitizer stations are sure to be plentiful. [SF Examiner]
- Blu Dot Furniture in the Mission District is in the works to become a cannabis retail and consumption space at the 560 Valencia Street address. [Mission Local]
- Both the San Jose and San Francisco police unions have released plans on how they intend to weed out racism in their forces, as well as layout training strategies that will produce less reactive, more conscious officers. [KRON4]
- As it turns out: self-swab COVID-19 tests are just as effective as those administered by a medical professional. [ABC7]
- The fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brook at the Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue in South Atlanta, Georgia Friday has sparked national outrage, adding more pressure to reform law enforcement agencies as we know them; one of the involved officers has since been fired, the other put on administrative leave; Erika Shields, the Chief of Police of Atlanta, has resigned. [New York Times]
