- Senator Kamala Harris is emerging as the front-runner for Joe Biden's running mate. Because of her experience, her name recognition, her rapport with Biden, and the country's current reckoning with race, she may be the clearest choice. [New York Times]
- One person was critically injured in a house fire Thursday evening in the Outer Sunset. [CBS SF]
- A cliff rescue was underway as of 7:49 a.m. Friday, near the Legion of Honor, between Painted Rock and Eagle Rock, with one person reported on the rocks. [SFFDPIO/Twitter]
- A pedestrian walking in the roadway was struck and killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 a.m. this morning. [KTVU]
- A woman identified as 48-year-old Dominique Green, whose city of residence is not known, was found dead in a vehicle on Alabama Street between 18th and 19th earlier this week. [Mission Local]
- The SF Planning Commission on Thursday directed the Planning Department to craft new strategies to counter structural racism in city housing policies. [Examiner]
- Infectious disease experts say that using a public pool is likely a low-risk activity for getting COVID-19, but dining indoors or going to an exercise class remain high-risk activities. [Chronicle]
- Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan say they are both "deeply shaken and disgusted" by President Trump's remarks about protesters in recent weeks. [CNN]
- PG&E has added to the stock packages it is giving to wildfire victims as part of their settlements. [New York Times]
- A new wave (arguably a first big wave) of coronavirus cases is clearly hitting Texas, Florida, Alabama, and several other states. [KRON4]
- Local LGBTQ business owners are discussing their experiences with PPP loans. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Carson Masterson