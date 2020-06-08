- Led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House and Senate Democrats held a moment of silence Monday morning at Emancipation Hall, and knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd and all those unlawfully killed by police. The House is introducing a sweeping a national police reform act today that co-author Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) called "transformative." [Associated Press]
- The Quail Fire, burning near Winters in Solano County, reached 50-percent containment as of Monday morning. The fire, which broke out Saturday, has burned over 1,800 acres and destroyed three structures. [Chronicle]
- Two men were hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday after their boat capsized in rough surf near Half Moon Bay State Beach. [CBS SF]
- Alameda County is easing some more sheltering restrictions starting Monday, including allowing "social bubbles" with gatherings of 12 or fewer people. [KRON4]
- San Jose police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:40 a.m. today, and the investigation has prompted some road closures near the Alum Rock off-ramp of 101. [KRON4]
- BART service was briefly suspended on Sunday between South Hayward and Fremont stations due to a grass fire in Dry Creek Park. [CBS SF]
- A six-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket is happening today at the cemetery in Houston where he will be buried on Tuesday. [Associated Press]
- Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Tom Brady all delivered speeches Sunday during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual ceremony — and Lizzo played "Pomp and Circumstance" on flute. [Associated Press]
Photo: Preston Dougherty/Twitter