A man and a woman who were shot by CHP officers in Oakland Saturday night were reportedly driving a vehicle identified as one of the 70+ cars stolen off a dealer's lot during widespread looting in San Leandro a week ago Sunday. The man, who was driving, was killed and the woman was injured.

CHP officers conducted a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. on the 9600 block of Cherry Street in the Cox neighborhood of East Oakland, and as KTVU reports, the car was identified as a red 2018 Dodge Challenger — one of 74 cars looted during a night of chaos in San Leandro a week before. The male suspect behind the wheel has been identified by family members as 22-year-old Erik Salgado.

The Chronicle reviewed Oakland police dispatch audio which indicated that the "occupants [of the vehicle] started shooting at a CHP officer" after the car was pulled over.

CHP officers then fired more than 40 shots into the vehicle with assault rifles, according to KTVU, killing Salgado and wounding his pregnant girlfriend in the passenger seat. As of Sunday she was listed in stable condition.

Initially, neither Oakland police nor CHP offered any details about the incident, including the reason why officers fired shots, and officially they have only said the CHP officers were "conducting a criminal investigation when the shooting occurred." The two occupants of the car have not been publicly identified, and authorities have not confirmed any of the details reported by media.

The Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol Critical Incident Investigations Team (CIIT) are all conducting independent investigations into the shooting, which was the 10th deadly law enforcement shooting in the Bay Area since April 12.

Outrage erupted last week — compounding outrage spawned nationwide the previous week over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis — over the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old San Francisco man during apparent looting activity in Vallejo last Monday night. He was carrying a hammer that a Vallejo officer allegedly mistook for a gun.

Photo: Google