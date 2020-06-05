You’ve still got 10 days to move your car, but street sweeping tickets will resume their weekly nuisance to your routine on June 15.

One of the sweet perks of our endless shelter-in-place nightmare has been the lax enforcement of commonly ticketed transit misbehaviors, like hopping the Muni for free, or failing to move cars for designated street sweeping time slots. But just as some of the little joys in life will begin returning on Monday, June 15, like outdoor dining and limited in-store retail shopping, a number of the San Francisco nanny-state nuisances will begin to return that day as well. KRON4 reports that street sweeping tickets will resume on June 15 as well, per a Friday morning announcement from Mayor Breed and the SFMTA.

“At the beginning of the Stay Home Order we wanted to ensure that people who were sick were able to isolate themselves without needing to leave to move their vehicles,” Mayor Breed said in a statement to the Examiner. “Now as we’re reopening, we’ve reached the point where we must resume parking enforcement so that we can clean our streets.”

Breed added that, “We’ll of course continue waiving tickets for people who face issues related to COVID-19.”

Street sweeping has continued to take place since shelter-in-place came down, but the trucks have had to just go around any unmoved, parked cars they've encountered. Ticketing enforcement has not been happening, but Breed asked us in early May that if we could just move our cars on the honor system that’d be great, mmmkay? Rather, she implored at a press conference that, “For those of you who are able bodied and are not sick and can get up and move your cars for street cleaning, I am asking for you to do that,”

KRON4 also has the fun fact that 18,000 vehicles failed to move out of parking slots for street cleaning. Given that we are now on Day 80 of shelter-in-place, that breaks down to about 225 cars per day blocking the street sweepers. Which… seems like a totally normal number of daily street cleaning violations?

The difference, of course, is that you will now once again get a ticket for a street cleaning violation. And as we attempt a return to normalcy and get back to business amid sudden enormous deficit conditions, you can expect the city to try digging its way out by issuing as many tickets and citations as possible. We already saw this pre-COVID-19 with the Sunday and evening parking meter proposal, and we should probably expect more ticket issuance across the board as the city opens back up.

In other words, time to work on your excuses for how your expired meter tickets, car parked in street sweeping zones, or lack of proof-of-purchase for Muni fare are “issues related to COVID-19.”



Related: Supervisor Haney Wants To Break Up Public Works, Create New Agency That Just Cleans Streets [SFist]



Image: Joe Kukura, SFist