They're still calling it the 2020-21 season, but all of the slated BroadwaySF shows will run in 2021, with some sticking to their originally scheduled slots and others postponed to slightly later runs.

It was on March 10th that Broadway SF (the org formally known as SHN) announced the upcoming season, which was originally slated to kick off in October 2020 with the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! directed by Daniel Fish. That show is now moving to a four-week run next summer, June 29 to July 25, 2021.

Ain't Too Proud, the Temptations jukebox musical that premiered at Berkeley Rep in 2017, was originally scheduled for a December run, will now instead play almost a year later, from October 12 to November 7, 2021.

Hadestown, the winner of Best New Musical at last year's Tony Awards, will run as planned from February 2 to February 28, and is now set to be the opening show of the BroadwaySF season, fingers crossed. (Berkeley Rep last week also announced a 2021 season that hopefully opens in "late winter," but they declined to set firm dates as of yet.)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which was still playing to packed houses on Broadway as of March, also keeps to its original schedule, playing from July 7 to October 10 next year.

The same goes for The Cher Show (April 27-May 23), the Aaron Sorkin-adapted To Kill a Mockingbird (August 24-September 19, 2021), and The Prom (September 21-October 17, 2021), which are all sticking to their original dates.

What remains up in the air is the fate of the three acclaimed shows that would have closed out the current season: Mean Girls, The Band's Visit, and My Fair Lady. BroadwaySF previously announced in April that it was in talks with all three touring productions about rescheduling, and rep Scott Kane tells the Chronicle that announcements about those shows are expected "in the coming weeks."

So far, the only local theater company trying to launch a season in late 2020 is TheaterWorks on the Peninsula. As of early May, TheaterWorks said it was planning to open its season several months late, beginning on October 10 with Madhuri Shekar’s Queen. ACT has yet to make any announcements about its upcoming season.

Here, again, is the BroadwaySF upcoming season trailer reel.