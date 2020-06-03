- Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has broken with the president and said he doesn't agree with the use of active-duty military to quell protest. So, he'll be fired soon. [CNN]
- San Jose Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near where a group of people were violating the city's curfew last night. It's unclear if anyone was injured. [ABC 7]
- The SF Board of Supervisors debated at length about approving the mayor's indefinite curfew order, ultimately tabling it. It is possible they will let it expire on Sunday. [CBS SF]
- The protest group in Oakland was smaller and calmer on Tuesday night, and while some broke curfew and again gathered near police headquarters, there was no call to disperse and no arrests were made. [CBS SF]
- Dozens of protesters gathered Tuesday to demonstrate in Marin City. [KRON4]
- A knife fight involving four people inside a 7-11 near the San Jose State University campus early this morning left one man dead. [Chronicle]
- Around 5:30 a.m. Oakland police responded to reports of a man shooting a rifle out his window in East Oakland. [Chronicle]
- Facebook took down pages associated with a known hate group, American Guard, which was discussing bringing weapons to George Floyd protests. [CNN]
- Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick issued a joint statement with the county board of supervisors indicating that they are trying to compromise on loosening some shelter-in-place restrictions. [CBS SF]
- Contra Costa County has opened up in-store retail as of today, and is allowing small outdoor social gatherings, as well as car washes and housekeeping services. [KRON4]
- Journalism students at UC Berkeley are helping the New York Times cover California during the pandemic. [New York Times]
