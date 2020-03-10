The upcoming season at BroadwaySF features a bunch of big tours coming to us from the last season of Broadway, and there's more of them now that Hamilton is closing at the end of May and freeing up the Orpheum Theatre again.

BroadwaySF just announced the new 2020-2021 season that will kick off in the fall, and begins with the acclaimed new production of Oklahoma! directed by Daniel Fish that won the Tony last year for Best Revival of a Musical. The Daily Beast raved that "daring, brilliant, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is dark and different — brilliantly so." (Local theater fans may remember Fish's inspired production of The Merchant of Venice at CalShakes in 2006, and he's an artist well known for brilliant re-interpretations.) Oklahoma! will run in San Francisco from October 6 to November 1, 2020 — presumably with some of the Broadway cast intact.

Also in this season will be the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best New Musical, Hadestown. The show, created by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, will run in SF from February 2 to February 28, 2021. (This show is still running on Broadway and does not yet have a closing date.)

And fast-forward to July 2021, we'll also be getting the tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, fresh from its ongoing Broadway run which also doesn't have a closing date — and which is still eligible for big Tony wins this spring. That will run through October 10.

In between we'll also be getting the Broadway version of the musical that had its world premiere at Berkeley Rep, Ain't Too Proud, the Temptations jukebox bio-musical. That will play from December 21, 2020 through January 3. And The Cher Show, which features a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice, direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, will run in SF from April 27 to May 23.

And next summer and fall we have the acclaimed, Aaron Sorkin-adapted To Kill a Mockingbird (August 24-September 19, 2021), and The Prom (September 21-October 17, 2021).

Season tickets for the upcoming season will be available starting on March 24, while current Broadway SF members can renew today.

Still left in the current season, which runs through this summer, are three Tony-winning or nominated musicals: The Band's Visit, opening May 27th; Mean Girls, opening June 30; and My Fair Lady, opening August 5.

Below, the upcoming season trailer.