There's been no official update from Another Planet Entertainment, the promoters behind the annual Outside Lands music festival in Golden Gate Park. But at this point it seems clear that August is off the table, and a postponement to fall might not be in the cards either.

A rep for Another Planet tells SFist that there still is no update, despite the fact that Mayor London Breed laid out a timeline for San Francisco's reopening that would put all concerts and music venues way off past the first week of August when Outside Lands is scheduled to happen. As the Mercury News notes, back in March, when Coachella got pushed off until October, August still seemed far away, but not so much now. And San Francisco will only be entering Phase 3, when gyms and bars get to reopen with restrictions, come mid-August, barring an unforeseen spike in COVID-19 cases.

The lineup for Outside Lands was never officially released, though it was (perhaps strategically) leaked in early April, with Lizzo and Tame Impala reportedly set to headline. The organizers went ahead with their Eager Beaver pre-sale during the second week of March, just before pandemic lockdowns in the Bay Are began. And that week of the lockdowns would, typically, have been around the time that the festival unveiled its lineup and put regular tickets on sale — but that didn't happen.

And this virus, and the fears around super-spreading events, are not going away in eight weeks.

As Bloomberg reported last week, Goldenvoice, the promoters behind Coachella, are talking to artists in their October lineup about signing on for next year instead. The possibility of hosting the enormous festival in October is looking slimmer without signs of a COVID-19 vaccine being ready or some miraculous disappearance of the virus, and Bloomberg notes that shifting the same lineup would mean a potential limiting of financial losses, since ticket-holders would be encouraged to simply roll their tickets over to next April.

Could Outside Lands be planning something similar? The website for the fest has already made clear that refunds are available in the case of postponement or cancelation.

Meanwhile, BottleRock in Napa is still aiming for its October 2 weekend, and whether that is realistic or wise remains to be seen.

