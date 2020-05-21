The theme of the new video from Lil Uzi Vert is deep-fake technology, and poking fun at fake news on social media.

The video features the heads of everyone from Barack Obama to Marilyn Mason singing the refrain of the song, "Wassup," their lips manipulated via software — trickery we should all be familiar with by now. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle all make appearances, as do the Clintons, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Elon Musk, Nicki Minaj, Bernie Sanders, Drake, and many, many more. Also, Trump.

As W writes today, it's one example of video-makers getting creative in quarantine, since obviously you can't go out and shoot anything like you normally would right now. And they say it's kind of like "a 2020 riff on [Kanye] West's polarizing 'Famous' music video" from a couple years back in which he did something similar with images of his enemies, like Taylor Swift.