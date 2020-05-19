- SF Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax says we are in the "second inning of a long game," and the city will likely be battling the coronavirus for 18 to 24 months. As things reopen, he cautions that progress is going to be very slow. [Chronicle]
- In her address today Mayor London Breed said the city is looking to expand childcare options and reopen summer camps. She also said she was "thrilled" to buy a book at Green Apple Books yesterday. [ABC 7]
- BART just announced that, pending a final regulatory approval, the long-delayed Milpitas and San Jose Berryessa stations will open on June 13. Just in time for almost no commuters to need them! [ABC 7]
- Universal, regular testing at Laguna Honda Hospital has detected another small outbreak of COVID-19. It includes two staffers and six patients, brining the total number of cases there to 29 since March. [Chronicle]
- Solano County's health officer Dr. Bela Matyas says that 68 percent of the county's 16 fatalities to date and 31 percent of its cumulative COVID-19 cases have occurred at that one nursing home in Vallejo. [Chronicle]
- Bayer Pharmaceuticals just gave a $600,000 grant to combat hunger in Berkeley. [CBS SF]
- An alleged gang member has been arrested and another is being sought in a home invasion and crime spree in Fremont. [CBS SF]
- A few international flights to Europe and Japan will resume out of SFO in June. [Chronicle]
- Pier 1 Imports is dunzo, and closing all of its stores permanently. [ABC 7]