- Tesla's Fremont plant fully reopened for production today. Some employees still say they fear for their personal safety. [KRON4]
- An altercation inside an apartment in Antioch early this morning led to a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead. The shooting, reported around 1:30 a.m., also insured a 23-year-old man. [CBS SF]
- "Non-essential" businesses are reopening today in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties for curbside retail sales and delivery. The Chronicle spoke to SF businesses about whether reopening is worth the trouble and expense of protecting employees, and ABC 7 spoke to some business owners and residents in Marin about the change. [Chronicle / ABC 7]
- Not the first story like this, and it won't be the last: Florida man who called the coronavirus a "fake crisis" has now had the coronavirus and his wife is on a ventilator. "Looking back I should have wore a mask in the beginning but I didn’t and perhaps I’m paying the price for it now but I know that if it was me that gave it to my wife I know that she forgives me and I know that God forgives me," the man wrote in a Facebook post. [KRON4]
- An 18-year-old in Redwood City is being held on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a family member during an argument on Saturday. [CBS SF]
- Big SF landlord Veritas has responded to Nancy Pelosi's call that it should return its $3.6M PPP loan. [Chronicle]
- California has begun distributing $500-$1000 in pandemic aid to undocumented immigrant families. [KRON4]
- The number of available office subleases in San Francisco have just hit levels not seen in decades. [SF Business Times]
- Following layoffs to weeks ago, Uber is closing one of its San Francisco offices. [KRON4]
Photo: Nikolay Tchaochev