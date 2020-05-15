- A restaurant owner in Carmel has tried to defy the Monterey County health orders and reopen, and he's now facing criminal charges. The owner of the Tuck Box, Jeffrey Letowt, says of the public health directive "it's all politics and you don’t have the right to bankrupt me." [CNN via KRON4]
- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shootout in the Outer Mission on April 25. 25-year-old San Francisco resident Oscar Lopez and 26-year-old SF resident Gregory Mack were both arrested on attempted homicide and other charges. [CBS SF]
- Nearly no one in a Chinese study of early COVID cases was infected in an outdoor setting. The study traced the contacts of over 1,200 patients and found that only two had possibly contracted the virus outdoors. [Streetsblog]
- San Francisco is paying to hire 1,200 "on-site monitors" for hotels that are housing homeless people and COVID-19 patients. The job pays between $24 and $28 per hour. [KTVU]
- A whale was spotted swimming in the Bay Friday afternoon, did you see it? [ABC7]
- Facebook is buying the popular GIF platform Giphy for $400 million. [CBS SF]
- It's late for rain, but we'll be seeing some on Sunday and Monday. [Chronicle]
- The Flour + Water Pasta Shop has just opened in the Central Kitchen space on 20th Street. [Chronicle]