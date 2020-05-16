- Throngs of people were seen drinking and chatting outside Howells Bar off Chestnut Street in the Marina District Friday evening — most of them without face coverings and throwing all social distancing norms to the wayside. San Francisco journalist David Lytle documented the infuriating scene yesterday night in a now quasi-viral Twitter post, trailed by some commenters stating this episode only adds to their contempt for the neighborhood: "This is definitely on-brand with the [Marina District]." [Twitter via @davitydave]
- A rare "atmospheric river" is expected to bring inches of rain to parts of the Bay Area over the weekend. The weather anomaly, which is unusual for May, is heading to our slice of Northern California over the weekend, with models suggesting it'll hit North Bay the hardest. [ABC7]
- San Francisco's historic Flood Building is now decorated with street art in honor of our city's first responders. [KRON4]
- On the cusp of retail reopening for curbside pickup Monday, the City has released additional requirements for businesses to abide by; some of these new regulations include not having more than 10 employees on-site at once and making sure there's easy access to sidewalks and parking lots. [sf.gov/news]
- A shooting in East Oakland yesterday afternoon left one 36-year-old man dead and another individual injured. [East Bay Times]
- The City of Oakland is cracking down on large gatherings around Lake Merritt and other outside spaces. [KPIX]
- A German cafe has given us yet another — albeit situationally humorous — sneak peek at what restaurant dining might look like in the future: patrons dawning pool noodles atop their heads to ensure they're social distancing. [CNN International]
- Musician Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana, has died at 68 years old; Jorge once played in an SF high school band called The Malibus. [ABC7]
- From Instagramable "quarantine cakes" made by Butter& to Farmhouse Kitchen Thai's “Little Lao," here's the most eye-catching takeout you can currently order for yourself in SF. [Eater SF]
