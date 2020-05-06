- Many small retail businesses in SF say that reopening with curbside pickup isn't going to help them much. A clothing store isn't exactly something you can run just out of the front door. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco has extended its property tax deadline for the second and final time, to May 15. City Hall will reopen for three days in order to accept in-person payments. [CBS SF]
- UC Berkeley is looking at a hybrid plan for the fall with both in-person and online classes. The university isn't planning on giving any breaks on tuition. [Chronicle]
- A fatal crash involving a pedestrian this morning on Highway 101 in Santa Clara shut down some northbound lanes. A woman was reportedly walking on the freeway around 4:19 a.m. when she was struck by a car. [Chronicle / KRON4]
- Northbound I-280 was closed Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash that left at least two people injured. [CBS SF]
- Marin County is delaying the opening of some retail stores to May 18, with curbside pickup. [ABC 7]
- Sonoma County is considering a Friday reopening day for some retail stores. [Chronicle]
- Some businesses in Napa have opened their doors, against county and state orders, including some restaurants. [Chronicle]
- Calm down everyone: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is "resting comfortably" after a nonsurgical procedure to deal with a benign gallbladder condition. [Associated Press]
Photo: Scott Warman