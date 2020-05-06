According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, a woman walking down the street in Half Moon Bay with a shotgun and a drink in her hand was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies on Tuesday evening after exchanging fire.

The strange incident on the 800 block of Main Street unfolded around 7:25 p.m., as ABC 7 reports, and the woman is described only as being caucasian and in her 30s or 40s. Deputies say that they demanded she drop the weapon when they arrived on the scene, and she did not comply, and instead fired at them.

The deputies returned fire and shot the woman, who was fatally injured. Life-saving measures were taken, but the woman died at the hospital.

Upon arrival, Deputies gave her multiple verbal commands to drop her weapon. She did not comply and fired her shotgun at Deputies.Deputies returned fire, striking the woman. Following lifesaving efforts on-scene, she was transported to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries. pic.twitter.com/pwWsUeeas7 — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) May 6, 2020

It's not clear how many shots were fired.

As KPIX reports, the deputies involved have been placed on leave as is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting.

SFist will update this story if more information becomes available.

Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office