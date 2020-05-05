- Sonoma County today opened two state-funded testing facilities with zero criteria for getting a COVID-19 test — except that you have to make an appointment. One facility is at Santa Rosa High School and the other is at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, and they're part of a state initiative to fill "testing deserts." Appointments can be made online or by calling 888-634-1123. [Press-Democrat]
- SF Supervisor Sandra Fewer is pushing the city's Rec & Parks Department to identify places that the homeless can safely camp. Fewer introduced legislation today that would require the department to establish camping areas in city parks. [Examiner]
- An Oakland man is accused of killing a former neighbor with whom he'd had some sort of feud. [Chronicle]
- State Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill today requiring the state to collect data on how the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic affects the LGBTQ community. [CBS SF]
- An inmate at SF County Jail was found to be COVID-positive and asymptomatic as he was being booked, so he was released. [CBS SF]
- Local beauty product e-tailer Nancy Boy has closed its Hayes Valley shop to revert to a fully online-only business. [Hoodline]
- Two men in New England have been arrested on charges related to coronavirus stimulus fraud. [New York Times]
- President Trump announced today that the White House's coronavirus task force will be "wound down" around Memorial Day. [New York Times]
- Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes welcomed a son today, and allegedly his name is X Æ A-12 Musk. [Slate]
