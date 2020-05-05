- 22-year-old Courtney Brousseau, the Twitter employee and transit advocate who was shot in crossfire near 14th and Guerrero on Friday, succumbed to his wounds last night. Brousseau had been on life support and died Monday around 7 p.m. [CBS SF]
- Doctors dealing with COVID-19 infections in the Bay Area say they are "learning on the run" in unprecedented ways, and already shifting how they treat seriously ill patients. One bit of advice from colleagues in New York: Don't intubate patients too soon, and treat them first with simple CPAP machines, rather than ventilators. [Chronicle]
- Across Sonoma County, construction has been able to go on throughout the lockdown because of fire rebuild zone designations. [ABC 7]
- Uber is reportedly negotiating to finance and possibly purchase e-scooter company Lime. [SF Business Times]
- Stanford Medical Center is resuming performing elective surgeries and assures the public that only 0.3% of its staff ever tested positive for COVID-19. [ABC 7]
- Santa Clara County's Board of Supervisors is considering a proposal to make more companies have a higher percentage of employees work remotely after the pandemic is over. [ABC 7]
- Santa Clara County has also opened two free testing sites in Latino communities that have been hit hard by the virus. [CBS SF]
- Wendy's locations in San Jose have posted signs saying that certain menu items are not available because of supply-chain issues. [ABC 7]
- Golfers are happy as Bay Area courses reopen. [CBS SF]
Photo: Brett Sayles