- UC Hastings and the Tenderloin Merchants and Property Association has filed a lawsuit against the city over the increasingly "squalid" conditions of the neighborhood's streets. The suit says the city has turned the area into an ersatz "containment zone" where drug dealing and encampments are permitted. [Examiner]
- At least two SF Trader Joe's employees are COVID-positive, and one worked at the SoMa store as recently as Friday. The store closed for an overnight "deep clean" on Sunday but was open again on Monday, and the other employee last worked at the Nob Hill store on April 10. [Chronicle]
- Several weeks after his attorneys said he was about to be released, Ghost Ship fire defendant Derick Almena has been released from Santa Rita Jail. He was released on $150,000 bail. [CBS SF]
- SF Mayor London Breed is threatening to close Dolores Park if people keep crowding into it, and she has a threat about street cleaning too. [Examiner]
- The Presidio Golf Course reopened this morning, along with other golf courses around the Bay Area. [ABC 7]
- East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier has been released from the hospital in D.C. where he had been suffering from a case of rib-fracture-induced pneumonia since March. [ABC 7]
- DogFest, the annual event in Duboce Park which is a fundraiser for McKinley Elementary School, had to become an online event this year, and the dog winners have been announced. [Hoodline]
- Nicholas Cage has signed on to play Joe Exotic in a new scripted TV series. [KRON4]
Photo courtesy of Trader Joe's